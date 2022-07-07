 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Schuyler teen drowns while fishing along Platte River near Columbus

  • 0

A 17-year-old from Schuyler drowned while fishing near Columbus Tuesday afternoon, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Tailrace Park for a reported drowning in the Platte River around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Law enforcement learned that the 17-year-old had been fishing in the area where the Loup Power District’s canal meets the Platte River when he was swept away in the current, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Local volunteers with airboats and a LifeNet helicopter searched the river for over two hours Tuesday but were unsuccessful.

The search continued Wednesday with assistance from Nebraska Game and Parks and the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office, and the body was recovered from the river around 11:45 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the identity of the deceased.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Timeline of crises that have rocked UK's Boris Johnson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News