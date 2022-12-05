Scottsbluff trucking company building destroyed in fire

SCOTTSBLUFF — A fire destroyed a rural Scottsbluff business Thursday.

Scottsbluff Rural firefighters were called just before 7 a.m. to a fire at 240207 Sea Gull Road, the site of Triple C Holdings Trucking Company. Scottsbluff Rural Fire Chief Carissa Schank said arriving firefighters found the building fully engulfed in flames.

Gering, Mitchell and Minatare fire departments were called out, and later supplanted by Morrill, Bayard and Banner County fire departments because of a need for water. The Western Nebraska Regional Airport Fire Department and City of Scottsbluff Fire Department also responded.

Crews battled the fire for more than an hour, and remained on scene throughout the afternoon.

One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion while battling the fire and was hospitalized.

Schank estimated damages at $2 million. A malfunctioning oil boiler has been identified as the cause of the fire, she said.