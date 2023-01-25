Search continues for missing Aurora couple; Giltner sighting confirmed

Volunteers and law enforcement agencies are continuing to search both on the ground and from the air for an Aurora couple that was reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

"We have people with helicopters that are out checking. We've got people with planes that are out checking. We have people with drones that are out checking," Aurora Police Chief Paul Graham said Monday.

Bob and Loveda Proctor have been missing since Jan. 11. Bob Proctor is 89 and has dementia. Loveda is 92, has glaucoma and doesn't see well at night. They were driving a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica with a U.S. Navy Nebraska license plate, 10-30 and a Navy Seabees sticker on the back of the car.

Family members, volunteers and law enforcement officers are checking the countryside. Deputies are "roaming the roads," Graham said.

"Just everybody is doing what they can do to help," he said.

As part of the effort, law enforcement and the family are asking area residents to check devices that might have captured them on video.

On Facebook, the Proctors' granddaughter, Laci Fleming, asked hunters to look at their game cams. Graham urged farmers to check their outbuildings if they haven't looked at them for a while.

Video captured the Proctors, driving east from Giltner on 6 Road at about 10:25 p.m. on Jan. 11, the day they disappeared.

The couple then stopped at a farmhouse east of there to ask for directions and continued east — to where, no one knows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department at 402-694-5815.

