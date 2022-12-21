 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second man enters plea in connection to fatal shooting outside Lincoln house party last year

  • 0

A 25-year-old Lincoln man — set to go on trial for murder next month in connection to a fatal shooting outside a party last year — has entered a plea agreement to reduced charges, a month after his brother did the same.

Daqwan Hickey on Monday pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and attempted terroristic threats for an incident June 12, 2021, and possession of a firearm on March 11, 2021.

He was on parole at the time and since has returned to the Nebraska State Penitentiary, where he is serving a 5-to-14-year sentence for attempted first-degree assault and third-degree assault for a shooting in Lincoln in 2017.

In November, his brother, Shantrell Hickey, pleaded no contest to manslaughter, a killing without malice upon a sudden quarrel or unintentionally in the commission of another crime. He initially was charged with second-degree murder.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Ryan Decker said if the case had gone to trial, the state had evidence that Shantrell Hickey shot multiple times at Deontae Abron outside a house party near 61st and Adams streets at about 4 a.m. June 12, 2021, hitting him in the head.

Abron, 31, died at an Omaha hospital two days later.

Deontae Abron

Police said there had been a large fight outside the party that preceded the shooting and two men — Daqwan Hickey and Shantrell Hickey — fired shots, Daqwan Hickey into the air and Shantrell Hickey leveling the gun toward where Abron was standing with a group.

Police arrested them in July 2021.

Under the plea agreements, Daqwan Hickey will face up to 10 years in prison and Shantrell Hickey up to 20 years, plus up to another 4½ years for an earlier case for which he was on probation and post-release supervision at the time of the shooting.

Both are set for sentencing next month.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

