Second suspect arrested in gunpoint robbery of Beatrice woman, sheriff says

Authorities have arrested a 31-year-old Beatrice man who they allege is one of two suspects who robbed a Gage County woman alongside a rural Lancaster County road after they offered to drive the woman to Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the Omaha Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested Kenneth Miles and took him to the Lancaster County jail Wednesday, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Miles, who had an active warrant out for his arrest stemming from the alleged crime, was formally charged with robbery and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

His arrest comes four days after a 33-year-old Beatrice woman told deputies that Miles and 40-year-old Thomas Angell Jr., of Lincoln, pulled over near Roca as they drove the woman to buy a car in Lincoln and told her to get out of the car, Deputy Tyler Loos said in the affidavit for Angell's arrest.

The two men told the woman they needed to fix the car's stereo, so the woman waited near the ditch, Loos said in the affidavit.

But soon, the woman told deputies, Angell and Miles exited the car with a handgun and allegedly shot into the dirt near her feet before repeatedly kicking her and taking her purse, stuffed with $10,000 in cash.

An area resident summoned deputies to the scene, near South 25th Street near Wittstruck Road, around 12:40 p.m. Saturday after hearing the commotion.

Deputies arrested Angell outside his Lincoln apartment Saturday night and found $3,000 in cash in his pockets, Loos said in the affidavit.

After searching for Miles since Monday, authorities found him in Omaha on Wednesday, the sheriff said.