A 23-year-old security guard has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child following an incident on Dec. 10.

Bellevue Police say the guard and the student entered a portable classroom at Pawnee Elementary School at 3:45 p.m. that day, where the alleged assault took place.

The guard was taken to the Sarpy County Jail and booked on first- and third- degree sexual assault of a child.

The age of the student was not released.

The incident was reported to police by Omaha Public Schools.

