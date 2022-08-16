 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Semi driver killed in Seward County crash, sheriff's office says

  • 0

One person is dead and two people were treated for minor injuries after a semi truck crashed into another on Interstate 80 early Sunday morning in Seward County.

Authorities responded near the Seward interchange at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday after a semi crashed into another semi-trailer that was pulled off on the shoulder, according to a news release from the Seward County Sheriff's Office.

The crash caused the westbound semi to catch fire. The truck's driver, who remains unidentified, died at the scene.

Two occupants who had been in the parked semi were treated for minor injuries at Memorial Hospital in Seward.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA's Artemis mission prepares return to the Moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News