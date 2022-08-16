Semi driver killed in Seward County crash, sheriff's office says

One person is dead and two people were treated for minor injuries after a semi truck crashed into another on Interstate 80 early Sunday morning in Seward County.

Authorities responded near the Seward interchange at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday after a semi crashed into another semi-trailer that was pulled off on the shoulder, according to a news release from the Seward County Sheriff's Office.

The crash caused the westbound semi to catch fire. The truck's driver, who remains unidentified, died at the scene.

Two occupants who had been in the parked semi were treated for minor injuries at Memorial Hospital in Seward.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.