Semi drops into creek near Hazleton

A semi slid from the 150th St. south of Hazleton, Iowa, and landed in Otter Creek on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

 Contributed

HAZLETON --- A rural Buchanan County road near south of Hazleton was closed after a loaded semi slid from a bridge and plunged into a creek below on Tuesday morning.

Emergency medical crews helped the driver from the vehicle, and he is believed to have only minor injuries, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

The semi was heading west on 150th Street around 7:20 a.m. when it lost control on the icy road and broke through the guardrail on the bridge over Otter Creek near Indiana Avenue. The truck came to a rest in the shallow, frozen creek.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hazleton Fire Department, Independence Fire Department, AMR Ambulance, Buchanan County Emergency Management and Buchanan County Secondary Roads.

