 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Seven people, including 4 children, taken to hospital after fire in Omaha's Florence neighborhood

  • 0
Burned debris in Minne Lusa

A toy rabbit lies on a pile of burned debris after a fire Tuesday night at 2866 Vane St. sent seven people, including four children, to the hospital. The house, valued at $145,500, sustained $125,000 in damage.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha WORLD-HERALD

Seven people, including four children, went to an Omaha hospital Tuesday night after being injured in a house fire in the Florence neighborhood.

Minne Lusa fire -- exterior

A fire Tuesday night at 2866 Vane St. sent seven people, including four children, to the hospital. A neighbor who was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation declined to be transported.

The four children had gotten out of the house at 2866 Vane St. before firefighters arrived, a fire department spokesman said. Two adults were being helped out of the back of the house as firetrucks pulled up shortly after 9:15 p.m.

The two adults were taken in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center. The four children were taken to that hospital in serious condition. They were suffering from smoke inhalation.

An Omaha police officer also went to the hospital by private vehicle for treatment of smoke inhalation. A neighbor was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and declined to be taken to the emergency room.

Two dogs and a cat died in the fire.

People are also reading…

Minne Lusa debris

A toy rabbit lies on a pile of burned debris after a fire Tuesday night at 2866 Vane St. Seven people, including four children, went to the hospital after the fire.

A second alarm was called as firefighters fought the fire because of the heavy flames and the number of people who needed treatment, the fire department spokesman said.

Firefighters still were at the scene at 3 a.m.

The house, valued at $145,500, sustained an estimated $125,000 in damage. About $7,500 worth of $10,500 in contents were lost.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pilot dies in Iowa plane crash

Pilot dies in Iowa plane crash

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the pilot took off from the Adams County Airport outside of Corning. The plane appeared to have collided with power lines during takeoff. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

50-year anniversary of iconic ‘Blue Marble’ photo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News