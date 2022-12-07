Seven people, including 4 children, taken to hospital after fire in Omaha's Florence neighborhood

Seven people, including four children, went to an Omaha hospital Tuesday night after being injured in a house fire in the Florence neighborhood.

The four children had gotten out of the house at 2866 Vane St. before firefighters arrived, a fire department spokesman said. Two adults were being helped out of the back of the house as firetrucks pulled up shortly after 9:15 p.m.

The two adults were taken in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center. The four children were taken to that hospital in serious condition. They were suffering from smoke inhalation.

An Omaha police officer also went to the hospital by private vehicle for treatment of smoke inhalation. A neighbor was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and declined to be taken to the emergency room.

Two dogs and a cat died in the fire.

A second alarm was called as firefighters fought the fire because of the heavy flames and the number of people who needed treatment, the fire department spokesman said.

Firefighters still were at the scene at 3 a.m.

The house, valued at $145,500, sustained an estimated $125,000 in damage. About $7,500 worth of $10,500 in contents were lost.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.