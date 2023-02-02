Only one suspect is outstanding after one person turned herself in Wednesday and two others were arrested Thursday morning in connection with a robbery-turned-homicide that took place on Jan. 8 in Council Bluffs, according to an update from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Angelina Michaelson, 20, turned herself into authorities on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, Trebor Carman, 19, and Dontre Hudson, 20, were taken into custody by the Southwest Iowa Fugitive Task Force at a location in Omaha.

Devin Adkins, 30, also was arrested Thursday, Council Bluffs Police said.

Michaelson is being held at the Pottawattamie County Jail, while Carman and Hudson were transported to Douglas County Corrections and are awaiting extradition to Council Bluffs.

Council Bluffs police officers were dispatched at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 8 to 209 S. Fourth St. on a report of shots fired, according to a press release from CBPD. Shortly after arriving, officers found the victim, Tucker Dobberstine, 19, of Fremont, Nebraska, lying on the floor in apartment No. 6 with a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to a witness, several people ran from the building wearing rubber gloves and masks following the shots. At that time, the Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Team were called to the scene.

After an exhaustive investigation, detectives found that seven suspects had worked together to plan and commit a robbery of the victim as he was delivering drugs to them, the press release stated. Four of the suspects met the victim in the apartment and, during the armed robbery, shots were fired, killing the victim. These suspects then left the apartment and jumped into a waiting vehicle occupied by two other suspects.

The apartment tenant was not present during the incident, but it is alleged that she had prior knowledge of the planned robbery. Detectives applied for and executed several search warrants of the apartment, phones, social media and other electronic devices to gather evidence related to the case. With the information gathered, it was determined that all seven suspects would be charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery for their involvement in the incident.

By Wednesday, police had apprehended Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20.

