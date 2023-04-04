A man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania has been arrested in Nebraska after being stopped by a Seward County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday.

A deputy with the Interdiction Task Force stopped Darrell Harrison Jr., 27, for traffic violations while he was heading west on Interstate 80 in a Dodge Journey SUV.

In a press release, Sheriff Michael Vance said Harrison had claimed to have no photo identification and gave the deputy a false name and date of birth.

But a check of the vehicle registration indicated the registered owner, Harrison Jr., was wanted for first-degree murder in Pennsylvania.

Vance said that continuing investigation showed the driver was Harrison Jr., of Youngstown, Ohio.

He said Harrison was wanted for the killing of a 21-year-old man early Saturday morning in Farrell, Pennsylvania, near Youngstown, Ohio.

According to local reports, Harrison is accused of shooting and killing Jayson Burns following an argument with three men in a roadway. Burns was taken to a hospital, where he died. Harrison Jr. drove away before police arrived.

Return of the Thunderbirds Celebration