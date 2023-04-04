A man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania has been arrested in Nebraska after being stopped by a Seward County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday.
A deputy with the Interdiction Task Force stopped Darrell Harrison Jr., 27, for traffic violations while he was heading west on Interstate 80 in a Dodge Journey SUV.
In a press release, Sheriff Michael Vance said Harrison had claimed to have no photo identification and gave the deputy a false name and date of birth.
But a check of the vehicle registration indicated the registered owner, Harrison Jr., was wanted for first-degree murder in Pennsylvania.
Vance said that continuing investigation showed the driver was Harrison Jr., of Youngstown, Ohio.
He said Harrison was wanted for the killing of a 21-year-old man early Saturday morning in Farrell, Pennsylvania, near Youngstown, Ohio.
According to local reports, Harrison is accused of shooting and killing Jayson Burns following an argument with three men in a roadway. Burns was taken to a hospital, where he died. Harrison Jr. drove away before police arrived.
Return of the Thunderbirds Celebration
Dressed in Native American regalia, Many Moccasins Dance Troupe member Marysa Dominguez performs a shawl dance during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday at the Indian Center in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Dressed in Native American regalia, Many Moccasins Dance Troupe member Gentry St. Cyr performs a grass dance during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln. The event celebrates the time of year many Native peoples give thanks to the Thunder beings for providing rebirth with rain & thunder. It is also a time we celebrate the return of many migratory birds to Nebraska. The Audubon society and the Indian Center celebrated together with music, dance, food, arts, kids games and activities, and more.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Dressed in Native American regalia, Many Moccasins Dance Troupe member Garan Coon Jr. perfoms a grass dance during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln. The event celebrates the time of year many Native peoples give thanks to the Thunder beings for providing rebirth with rain & thunder. It is also a time we celebrate the return of many migratory birds to Nebraska. The Audubon society and the Indian Center celebrated together with music, dance, food, arts, kids games and activities, and more.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Dressed in Native American regalia, Many Moccasins Dance Troupe member Marysa Dominguez spins as she dances during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln. The event celebrates the time of year many Native peoples give thanks to the Thunder beings for providing rebirth with rain & thunder. It is also a time we celebrate the return of many migratory birds to Nebraska. The Audubon society and the Indian Center celebrated together with music, dance, food, arts, kids games and activities, and more.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Dressed in Native American regalia, Many Moccasins Dance Troupe member Gentry St. Cyr stomps the ground while performing a grass dance during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln. The event celebrates the time of year many Native peoples give thanks to the Thunder beings for providing rebirth with rain & thunder. It is also a time we celebrate the return of many migratory birds to Nebraska. The Audubon society and the Indian Center celebrated together with music, dance, food, arts, kids games and activities, and more.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln. The event celebrates the time of year many Native peoples give thanks to the Thunder beings for providing rebirth with rain & thunder. It is also a time we celebrate the return of many migratory birds to Nebraska. The Audubon society and the Indian Center celebrated together with music, dance, food, arts, kids games and activities, and more.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center's Karl Linderholm hold Lucy, a leucistic red tailed hawk, at a bird show during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln. The event celebrates the time of year many Native peoples give thanks to the Thunder beings for providing rebirth with rain & thunder. It is also a time many celebrate the return of many migratory birds to Nebraska. The Audubon society and the Indian Center celebrated together with music, dance, food, arts, kids games and activities, and more.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Raptor Conservation Alliance member Doug Finch is stared down by Shasta, a Pedigree Falcon at a bird show during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln. The event celebrates the time of year many Native peoples give thanks to the Thunder beings for providing rebirth with rain & thunder. It is also a time many celebrate the return of many migratory birds to Nebraska. The Audubon society and the Indian Center celebrated together with music, dance, food, arts, kids games and activities, and more.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Mike W. Wolf Sr. gives a ceremonial blessing of relatives to bring good spirits during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln. The event celebrates the time of year many Native peoples give thanks to the Thunder beings for providing rebirth with rain & thunder. It is also a time many celebrate the return of many migratory birds to Nebraska. The Audubon society and the Indian Center celebrated together with music, dance, food, arts, kids games and activities, and more.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Guests enjoy a nice spring day on the lawn outside Indian Center Inc., during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Lincoln. The event celebrates the time of year many Native peoples give thanks to the Thunder beings for providing rebirth with rain & thunder. It is also a time many celebrate the return of many migratory birds to Nebraska. The Audubon society and the Indian Center celebrated together with music, dance, food, arts, kids games and activities, and more.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Raptor Conservation Alliance member Betsy Finch introduces onlookers to Squirt a rescued Turkey Vulture, at a bird show during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln. The event celebrates the time of year many Native peoples give thanks to the Thunder beings for providing rebirth with rain & thunder. It is also a time many celebrate the return of many migratory birds to Nebraska. The Audubon society and the Indian Center celebrated together with music, dance, food, arts, kids games and activities, and more.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Renée Sans Souci bows her head as a ceremonial blessing is given during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln. The event celebrates the time of year many Native peoples give thanks to the Thunder beings for providing rebirth with rain & thunder. It is also a time many celebrate the return of many migratory birds to Nebraska. The Audubon society and the Indian Center celebrated together with music, dance, food, arts, kids games and activities, and more.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Raptor Conservation Alliance member Betsy Finch distracts a Turkey Vulture named Squirt using a piece of string from her perch at a bird show during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln. The event celebrates the time of year many Native peoples give thanks to the Thunder beings for providing rebirth with rain & thunder. It is also a time many celebrate the return of many migratory birds to Nebraska. The Audubon society and the Indian Center celebrated together with music, dance, food, arts, kids games and activities, and more.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Dressed in Native regalia and sunglasses, Many Moccasins Dance Troupe member Marysa Dominguez performs a circle dance during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A leucistic red tailed hawk named Lucy looks at her keeper, Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center's Karl Linderholm (not pictured) at a bird show during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln. The event celebrates the time of year many Native peoples give thanks to the Thunder beings for providing rebirth with rain & thunder. It is also a time many celebrate the return of many migratory birds to Nebraska. The Audubon society and the Indian Center celebrated together with music, dance, food, arts, kids games and activities, and more.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Shasta, a peregrine falcon, flaps its wings during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
