Seward woman sentenced to 15 years in Omaha sex-trafficking case

OMAHA — A 28-year-old Seward woman has been sentenced in an Omaha sex-trafficking case.

Sidney Marker was sentenced Monday in federal court in Omaha to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to sex traffic minors. Following her sentence, Marker will be required to register as a sex offender and serve five years of supervised release.

Two Omaha residents also have been sentenced in the same case.

On Nov. 8, Carney Turner, 42, was sentenced to life in prison for conspiracy to sex traffic minors, three counts of sex trafficking of a minor and two counts of enticement of a minor. Julisha Biggs, 20, will serve a little more than seven years in prison for her role in the conspiracy.

The investigation began in September 2020 when law enforcement officers discovered electronic messages between Turner and a minor during a different sex-trafficking investigation.

The minor reported that she had been sex trafficked by Turner for about three months and that Turner had kept money from the sex sales.

A second minor reported in October 2020 that she had been sexually assaulted by a man in a hotel room after Turner paid her to meet with the man and brought her to the hotel.

A third minor who had been reported missing from her foster home in November 2020 was found by investigators after they discovered she was in online sex advertisements posted by a phone number associated with Turner.

Upon further investigation, law enforcement officers found that Marker and Turner met while Marker worked as a caseworker in the correctional facility where Turner was serving a sentence. Later, Marker worked as a foster care specialist and a family support specialist.

When Turner was released, Marker, Turner and Biggs lived together in a rented apartment in Ralston, where some of the sex sales occurred.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Turner recruited, advertised and arranged commercial sex sales of minors from January 2020 to February 2021 in and around Omaha.

Officials also said Marker provided transportation to get the minors to and from the hotels and helped with renting hotel rooms. Biggs helped recruit the minor who was reported missing in November 2020 to come work for Turner.