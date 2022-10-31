Sexual assault reported on UNL campus

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police is investigating a report of an alleged on-campus sexual assault that occurred early Sunday morning.

A UNL release sent out to students stated the assault took place between midnight and 6 a.m., northwest of 12th and R streets.

The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair between 19 and 22 years of age. As of early Sunday evening, he had not been identified.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call 402-472-2222 (2-2222 on campus).