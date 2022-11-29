Sheriff-elect and former chief dug up dirt for disgraced Dodge County attorney. What's next?

OMAHA -- Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor civil rights conspiracy for cajoling his law enforcement buddies into digging into records of his estranged wife’s new boyfriend and keeping tabs on him.

After that plea, the question remained: Will any of the law enforcement officials he conspired with be held criminally liable for doing Glass’ bidding?

Short answer: It doesn’t appear likely, based in part on a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nebraska declined to comment on the investigation into Glass or anyone else. “I can’t speak to anything relating to the case or the investigation at this time,” said assistant U.S. attorney Mike Norris, chief criminal prosecutor for Nebraska.

The officers involved include newly elected Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel, a longtime friend of Glass; recently retired Hooper Police Chief Mathew Schott; and former Fremont Police Sgt. Brad Hansen, who resigned for different reasons.

Those three were drawn into the saga after Glass, the county attorney since 2011, and his wife, Katie, began divorce proceedings. In March 2020, Glass found out that his estranged wife had begun dating Nathan Schany, who at the time was in his late 20s. Glass began bullying Schany. One night he sent Schany a series of 46 drunken texts. That night ended with Schany popping a buddy’s Adderall pill, making suicidal comments and getting committed to the psychiatric ward of Methodist Fremont Health.

Glass then involved at least three Fremont-area officers in his obsession with Schany. The FBI has interviewed at least two of those officers, the World-Herald has learned.

The three include:

* Weitzel, a Dodge County sheriff’s sergeant who was elected earlier this month to take over as sheriff in January. Weitzel is accused of accessing the Nebraska Criminal Justice Information System to look up Schany’s criminal background. The problem: NCJIS is a privileged law enforcement database that is intended for legitimate law enforcement purposes, not for random background checks. Reached Friday, Weitzel declined to comment.

* Hansen is accused of instructing Fremont police officers to “hunt” Schany, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Another supervisor told officers to ignore that instruction and most officers did not follow that command, the source said. Hansen was alleged to have parked his cruiser several times on the street outside Schany’s apartment. Hansen, who resigned in summer 2020 for different reasons, could not be reached for comment.

* Schott has acknowledged that he presented court records from Schany’s child abuse conviction to Katie Glass. Those records included photographs of injuries to the child, including a broken arm and a black eye. However, Schott said, he obtained only what the public could obtain through the State of Iowa’s online, public access court files. Schott said that even as the police chief of Uehling and Hooper, he never applied to obtain access to NCJIS. Schott said he didn’t want access to the privileged information because he also works as a private investigator — and didn’t want to be accused of improperly accessing or using the information.

As he gave the factual basis for Glass’ conviction, prosecutor Sean Lynch said in court: “Glass and others utilized their restricted access to the Nebraska Criminal Justice Information System (NCJIS) to obtain information about (Schany). A supervisor in the Fremont Police Department advised other officers that (Schany) was dating Glass’ wife and to be on the lookout for (Schany) and provided other officers with (Schany’s) information, vehicle description and license plate number. An officer within the Dodge County law enforcement community, while acting as a private investigator, used his law enforcement credentials to obtain access about (Schany’s) criminal history that was not publicly available. Members of law enforcement in Dodge County would drive by (Schany’s) apartment looking for (Schany) without a legal justification or criminal predicate.”

Schott said he never tailed Schany; nor did he have access to the privileged law enforcement database. Schott said he provided Schany’s public court records because he was looking out for Katie Glass, to try to ensure she knew who she was dealing with.

An attorney representing Katie Glass and Schany has noted that Schany’s conviction, and 18-month prison sentence, occurred when he was in his early 20s. Now in his early 30s, the Emmetsburg, Iowa, native has put that in his past, attorney Andrea McChesney has said. He also has sued Dodge County on allegations that officials denied him his civil rights. “It sure feels dirty, doesn’t it,” McChesney has said of police’s behavior.

Schott said he and Oliver and Katie Glass had been friends for years. He retired last year from his police chief posts and now runs his security and private investigative company. Schott said the retirement had nothing to do with the FBI investigation.

“Do I regret it? Yes I regret it,” Schott said. “Everything I got was 100% public record. I would have never shown (the court records) to Katie, once it became clear to me she had feelings for him no matter what his past was.

“But I took an oath to protect kids and protect people. That’s what I thought I was doing.”

Clarence Mock, Glass’ attorney, suggested that charges against law enforcement would be a longshot. The biggest reason: The U.S. Supreme Court has dismissed criminal convictions against officers who have improperly used their access to electronic records.

Just last year, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the federal conviction of a Georgia police officer who had sold privileged records of a stripper to an undercover FBI agent. In a 6-3 opinion written by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the high court ruled that the law, as written, only forbade the misuse of records by unauthorized users. Under the vague way the law was written, authorized users could access sensitive information, even if they misused it.

Such a ruling would make a prosecution unlikely over the records access. It wouldn’t necessarily allow an agency to avoid civil consequences, however. Nebraska has 16 pages of detailed regulations over NCJIS, essentially threatening law enforcement with fines or suspended access if they misuse NCJIS.

As for Hansen’s orders to hunt Schany, prosecutors likely would need evidence, perhaps from surveillance cams, body cams or cruisers cams, showing Hansen or officers repeatedly tailing him. Schany, who no longer lives in Fremont, was arrested a couple of times. Those arrests were over suspicions he had been driving drunk and over a misdemeanor assault on Glass. It is unclear if, or how many times, he was pulled over for no reason.

As for Glass, he will be sentenced in February. Originally charged with two federal cyberstalking felonies — which could have resulted in 10 years in prison — he now faces up to a year in prison or a year of supervised release on the misdemeanor civil rights violation. He resigned as Dodge County attorney in March 2021 after his second drunken driving conviction in a year. His law license has been suspended indefinitely.