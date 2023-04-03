Experts believe the skeletal remains found two weeks ago in rural Douglas County are those of an adult man.

Forensic anthropologists preliminarily believe that a skull found near 216th Street and Rainwood Road on March 14 belonged to an adult male "of European descent," according to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are carrying out DNA and dental analysis on the remains, the release said.

The remains were reportedly located by a person who had been driving by the area. While there were no apparent signs of criminal activity, the remains may have been there for an extended period of time, the sheriff's office previously said.

The sheriff’s office asked that anyone with information about the incident contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000. Tips are anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.

Getting away with murder: Nebraska cold cases Patricia Webb Tina McMenamin Ali Saleh Al-Saidi Gina Bos Ann Marie Kelley Carl Bittner K.K. Kody Christi Nichols Donald Bennett Ernestine Ruschy Eugene McGuire Jay Durnil Mary Heese Gregory Moore Irvin Settje Jason Remsen Jason Vesper Brian Walker Arthur Morley Jay Blockson Jeanne Kassebaum William, Bernice and Barbara Peak Jeffrey Snoddy Joy Blanchard Demetrius Simpson Julie Derrick Leah Rowlands Letha Harley Mary Cabral Mary Cronin Merlin Mosel Mitchell Simon Patrick Vostades Rebecca Williams Richard Chadek Richard Lessley Robert Beaudoin Robert Heelan Rudolfo Flores Russell McKnight Sandy Green Sarah Neal Tyrone Banister Waddell Robinson Charles Hanks