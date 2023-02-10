The death of a Lincoln doctor facing criminal charges for alleged sexually inappropriate behavior with patients is under investigation, according to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office.

Dr. Scott E. Schmidt, 55, was out of jail on bond on charges of first-degree sexual assault and second-degree sexual assault related to two of his five accusers when he was found dead in his home Jan. 17.

He is believed to have died sometime between Jan. 11 and Jan. 17, according to a filing in his probate case.

Jeremy Schwarz, an investigator with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, said law enforcement had been called to Schmidt's home to check on him and conducted a death investigation after finding him deceased.

"The investigation is still on-going, and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is working with the pathologist to determine the manner and cause of death," Schwarz told the Journal Star.

Schwarz said he couldn't share any additional information at this time.

In September, Schmidt was arrested on the allegations, which involved five young men in their 20s and early 30s who Schmidt had been treating for substance abuse or mental health issues.

In court records, Schwarz said he learned about the allegations in a call from a DEA agent Aug. 3 and at a later meeting with an investigator with the Nebraska Department of Licensure.

One of the accusers said Schmidt exposed himself and offered oral sex after the accuser said he had been drinking. Another said Schmidt gave him a cellphone and later expected him to send naked pictures and that about half of his office visits resulted in Schmidt examining his genitals and on one occasion touching him.

Another accuser told the investigator that after taking medication the previous night he woke to find Schmidt looking at his genitals. He told Schmidt to get out and later learned he'd sexually abused him while he slept, Schwarz said.

