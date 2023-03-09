A couple stabbed in Lincoln last year took turns this week pointing to Sondra Gray, the woman at the defense table, identifying her as the one who did it on Friday the 13th last May.

At the end of trial Wednesday, Gray told the jury she was there when it happened, but it wasn't her.

She said she didn't see who did it or even see a knife.

Kristeen Dickson, 35, said she was in the basement getting clothes out of the dryer at a friend's house near 56th and Fremont streets, where her family had been staying while their home in Wymore was being fumigated, when her teen daughter yelled downstairs that a girl was outside slashing the tires of their van.

Anthony McManaman, 30, headed outside right away.

He said as he was running for the van, he got tackled from behind by Gray's brother, who held him down.

"Who stabbed you?" the prosecutor, Jeff Mathers, asked him.

"That chick right there," McManaman said, pointing at Gray.

McManaman stood and pulled up his shirt to show the jury the scar on his lower back from his wound.

Dickson said by the time she got outside, McManaman already had been stabbed.

"It happened all so fast. I ran up to get him off of him," she said.

McManaman got up and ran inside.

That's when, Dickson said, Gray turned her focus to her.

"She had the knife in her hand. Stance mode. She was ready. She had her arms out like a crab," Dickson said.

She said Gray, who she'd seen once before but didn't know by name, swung the knife at her and missed the first time. But her next two swipes got her on the side by her ribs.

Dickson said she felt the hot ooze of blood.

"That's when my instincts kicked in, and I ran," she said.

When she found the front door locked, she thought she would die right there, Dickson said breaking down into tears during testimony Tuesday. She beat on the door until her daughter let her in. Dickson said when the phone fell from her hand her daughter called 911.

"She's the one that stabbed me and tried to kill me," Dickson said, identifying Gray. "I close my eyes every night and think of that face."

On Wednesday, Gray, 41, testified that she rushed to the house worried about her brother and found him arguing with the man she had been seeing who lived there. She was trying to keep things calm when the screen door flew open behind her.

Gray said her brother had a "Superman instinct" and flew around her to protect her.

"The next thing I know, my brother had Anthony on the ground," she said.

Gray said she didn't know how things broke up, but McManaman went inside. She said she didn't see Dickson. Asked if she saw anyone get stabbed, she denied it.

"Did you stab anybody that day?" her attorney, Trevin Preble, asked her.

"No," Gray said.

On cross examination, she admitted she had told the man she was seeing she loved him and didn't want to see him with other women.

"But not on a level to where it was like obsessive or crazy," Gray said.

In closing arguments, Preble said the devil is in the details, and a lot of them didn't add up. And most of the people there had been under the influence.

"What really happened here? I have no clue," he said. "I know that two people were stabbed. I know they say my client did it. But I have a lot of questions, and I can't reconcile these questions. And that means I have doubt."

On the other side, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeff Mathers said: "The facts in this case may seem kind of crazy and the people a little bit unusual. But the motive of this case is as old as man: jealousy and revenge."

He said Gray was angry that the man she was seeing had been using her. She came over angry and ended up stabbing McManaman, then Dickson, "and the evidence proves that."

The jury began deliberating around noon Wednesday and returned its verdict late in the afternoon: guilty on two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of use of a deadly weapon.

Gray faces up to 50 years on each of the assault charges and up to 20 years on each of the weapons charges at her sentencing next month.