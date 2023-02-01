'Shooter, shooter': Omaha Target employee recalls moment gunfire erupted

It was just a typical Tuesday at the 180th and West Center SuperTarget, dozens of associates in those familiar red shirts assisting customers, scanning purchases or performing the myriad other tasks that make a store go.

Elianne Robinson was pricing underwear in the young girls aisle right around noon. That’s when the 18-year-old heard what she first thought was a bike tire popping.

“But I saw everyone panicking, and I was like, ‘That’s probably not a bike tire,’” she said.

It was gunfire, which was soon affirmed when still more shots echoed through the store.

Then there was a voice over the employee walkie-talkies, urgently repeating: “Shooter, shooter, shooter.”

The nightmare scenario that plays out nationally today with numbing regularity seemed once again to visit Omaha. A man had entered the store carrying, according to police, an AR-15. The potential for mass loss of life was suddenly very real.

Both employees and customers scrambled. Many ran out the back door. Others took shelter anywhere they could.

One employee hid in a bathroom stall, climbing on top of the toilet so her feet would not be exposed.

Robinson bolted into a fitting room. She found herself with two other women, both customers. One of them had been in mid-change, pants unbuckled.

They grabbed boots and a metal stool, anything they could use to fight for their lives if the gunman entered their hiding place.

“Let’s make a run for it,” one of the women said, panicking.

“Let’s stay where we are,” Robinson said.

They prayed.

Robinson pulled out her cellphone and started frantically texting her sister, Kaley Schlueter.

“I love you”

“and there’s a shooting at target (right now)”

“i’m in the fitting room hiding”

“he’s shot so much (I don’t know) if he’s killed anyone”

“Elianne I love you so much,” Kaley texted back. “I’m coming to you”

Robinson sent a Snapchat to her sister and others, showing her hiding place. At least one gunshot could be heard in the background as she whispered “I love you ...”

And then, suddenly, it was over.

Just minutes after it all had started, Robinson heard a voice call out, “Get on the ground!” And then at least one more shot.

She now believes that was the moment police officers responding to the store gunned down the man with the rifle.

But it wasn’t immediately over. Robinson and the other women stayed sheltered, not knowing what had happened.

After about 15 minutes, she saw a pair of boots beneath the fitting room door.

“Anyone in here, identify yourself.”

It was an armed officer, part of the team now clearing the store. The women called out.

It was a relief for Robinson to see the uniform. They all knew they were safe now.

“Did you get the guy?” Robinson asked the officer.

“Just stand here,” he said, not answering.

The women were soon ushered out the door to a nearby Panera restaurant, where they and dozens of other witnesses were interviewed by detectives.

Robinson was surprised and grateful to learn that only one person had died: the shooter.

For whatever reason, despite all the gunfire they heard, none of her coworkers or the dozens of others in the store were physically harmed. She said she overheard while in interviews that all the shots had been fired into the ceiling.

Soon after, Robinson was outside in the bitter cold warmly reunited with her sister and her whole family. There was a big group hug.

This one didn’t end like the shooting at the Westroads Von Maur store more than 15 years before, when eight innocent people were killed in what at the time was the nation’s worst-ever store shooting. That sobering toll has since been surpassed many times over.

But Elianne Robinson still had the same thought, expressed by so many, whenever a mass shooting comes home somewhere in America.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you.”