‘Show your hands!’: Omaha police body camera videos show tense moments before fatal shooting

Medics arrived about six minutes after Jones was shot.

Officers at the scene separated Faulkner and Martier, as is customary. As paramedics loaded Jones into the ambulance, Faulkner muttered two expletives.

Martier told another officer that he thought that he was going to vomit.

The officers told the grand jury that they suspected that Jones had a weapon because he wouldn’t follow their commands and kept fidgeting and shifting in the back seat.

“People — usually when you ask them to show their hands, they put them up,” Martier said. “He was refusing to do that. We wondered why. Why did he have his hand in his pants? There was a reason he was doing that.”

Said Faulkner: “Immediately, my adrenaline was up. Because normally, when someone is trying to hide drugs or anything, it’s small, slow, kind of like sneaky movements. With him, it was big, overt body movements and reaching and moving. And it … just immediately put me on alert that something was not right.”