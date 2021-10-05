Slain Creighton baseball administrator 'was always so giving to anybody he knew'

On a balmy autumn evening, the sky crystal blue, family, friends and neighbors gathered outside a Benson home to mourn a life lost to gun violence.

Chris Gradoville was remembered as a man who lived life large but with faith, who had a heart for people.

“He was always so giving to anybody he knew,” said Gretchen Engelkamp, whose children grew up with Chris and his sister, Stephanie, in their South Omaha neighborhood.

“He did so much with his life in a short period of time; that’s why this is so hard,” she said at a prayer service that members of the local faith community hold at the site of each Omaha homicide. About 40 people attended.

Gradoville, 37, was gunned down about 8 a.m. Thursday when he went to a house in the 6100 block of Pratt Street to complete a maintenance task. He had recently renovated and sold the house to a realty company, and police say the man who was renting it shot him multiple times when he arrived.

Neighbors joined Gradoville’s family and friends to show their support.

“Why is this happening?” asked Laurie Eurek, who said the neighborhood where she’s lived for 35 years has changed in recent years. She and another neighbor who live blocks apart both said they’ve had drive-by shootings outside their homes. “I don’t know what we have to do, but we need help. This is happening everywhere.”

Eric Juszyk, a cousin of Gradoville’s, said the family is “doing as good as can be expected.”

The outpouring of support from people across the community has been phenomenal, he said.

A celebration of Gradoville’s life will be held Thursday.

Gradoville, who played baseball for Creighton University and later in the Texas Rangers organization, will be remembered at the 2 p.m. service at Sokol Arena on the Creighton campus.

Gradoville graduated from Creighton in 2007 and had served as a volunteer director of baseball operations for the Bluejays since fall 2020.

A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with Gradoville’s killing.

Gradoville’s survivors include wife Nikki of Omaha; father Ron Gradoville of Omaha; mother Joyce Gradoville of Harlan, Iowa; and sister Stephanie Gradoville of Omaha.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Sokol Arena.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0