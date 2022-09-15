 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sleeping Waterloo man pulled from burning car

black hawk county sheriff logo patch clip

WATERLOO — A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy pulled a man from a burning car Thursday morning.

Then he arrested the man for drug possession.

According to court records, the deputy noticed a Volkswagen GTI on fire in the parking lot at Sac’s Neighborhood Pub, 2000 Hawthorne Ave., around 2:40 a.m.

Inside the car, the driver was asleep in the driver’s seat. The deputy removed the driver, and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the car.

When the deputy went inside to car to retrieve the driver’s phone and cigarettes, he found a glass pipe, court records state. He also found a bag of crystal meth the driver was carrying, according to court records.

The driver, Jamie Matthew Kujawa, 40, of Waterloo, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. He was released pending trial.

