Social media posts led to mistaken identity, shooting in suburban Omaha, authorities say

Spurred by social media posts about auto break-ins, a man confronted a couple in a suburban Omaha park this summer, shooting one of them on the mistaken belief that they were involved in the break-ins, authorities said.

Manuel L. Mata, 25, has been arrested on suspicion of assault and weapons charges and is out on bail, according to court records.

For the couple, Keelin Johnson and Shevaun Nelson, it was a terrifying experience — wounded and injured, they knocked on multiple doors before getting help, all the while fearing that their assailant was hunting them.

Court documents provide this account of what happened in the Aug. 22 shooting:

Nelson told authorities that she and her boyfriend, Johnson, were test-driving his gold Honda Accord late on that summer Sunday night and stopped at a neighborhood park about 11 p.m.

Within minutes of pulling into the parking lot of Stone Ridge Park, northwest of 156th Street and West Maple Road, the couple noticed a car — a Dodge Challenger — pull in behind them and block them in. A man got out of the passenger side, went to the trunk of his car and then approached the couple, coming up to Johnson’s driver’s side window.

Nervous about what was to happen and watching the man approach his vehicle, Johnson put the car in drive. As the man asked Nelson and Johnson if they were from the area, Johnson saw that the man was holding a gun in his pants pocket.

Believing that he was about to be shot or robbed, Johnson put his foot on the accelerator, drove over the curb and into the park.

The man shot at the car, striking Johnson and causing him to crash the Honda into a tree. Johnson suffered a bullet wound in his upper back and a non-penetrating bullet wound in the back of his head. Nelson was bruised by the crash and had a long cut on her leg.

Johnson and Nelson then fled their car and ran to neighboring houses seeking help. While they went to “multiple homes,” they could hear the man’s loud car circling the neighborhood. Finally, they reached a home where someone agreed to call 911.

Before the shooting, Mata had been following neighborhood posts about thefts from cars, including one that involved the woman he lived with. Those posts included video of a car that bore some similarity to the one Johnson and Nelson were in. But court documents say a close comparison of the video with the Johnson’s car “definitively demonstrated that Johnson and Nelson were not the depicted theft suspects.”

Through extensive detective work, authorities concluded that Mata was the person who fired on Johnson’s vehicle, and they arrested him Dec. 10 without incident.

None of those involved could be reached for comment.

Mata’s next court date is a preliminary hearing in January.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Nebraska law restricts when deadly force can be used.

“The only time you can use deadly force is if you’re in fear for your life or somebody else’s,” Kleine said, adding that he wasn’t speaking directly about this case.

“You don’t get to use deadly force even if it’s a theft situation,” he said. “If someone steals a bicycle off your front porch, you can’t take a gun out and shoot them.”

