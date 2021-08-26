Son accused of fatally shooting father in Omaha said his father asked to be shot

Valenzuela’s fiancée told police that before the shooting, she saw Lopez sitting at the kitchen table, repeatedly picking up the table and slamming it on the ground. Hinsley said she went to the balcony to tell Valenzuela, who was outside smoking, to talk to Lopez. The fiancée told police she didn’t see a gun at the time.

Apartment security camera footage showed Valenzuela entering the apartment. His fiancée took their 5-year-old to their master bedroom to put him to bed. Soon afterward, she told police, she heard what she thought were fireworks from the second bedroom. She said that Lopez had lit fireworks before so she wasn’t “immediately concerned,” Hinsley said.

The woman left the apartment without seeing Lopez or Valenzuela and went outside, calling Valenzuela’s name. When she didn’t find him, she flagged down security officers, and then Omaha police arrived, Hinsley said.

Lopez later told a police detective that he had been in the second bedroom when his father came in, gave him a gun and told Lopez to shoot him, Hinsley testified. Lopez said he instead took the gun and sat on it.

Then, Lopez told police, Valenzuela walked toward him. Lopez said he didn’t know what to do, Hinsley said, and shot once or twice into the wall and then shot his father twice.