South Carolina man facing Iowa sex abuse, incest changes

CLINTON, Iowa — Clinton County authorities have taken a 43-year-old South Carolina man into custody on sex abuse and incest charges.

Mark Alan Richards, whose address according to arrest affidavits, is 1001 Aiken Road, North Augusta, South Carolina, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse-fondling, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Richards also is charged with two counts of incest, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Clinton County Sheriff’s Investigator Marissa Mussmann, the victim reported the incidents to sheriff’s investigators in December of 2018. The victim said that the incidents had occurred Feb. 11, 2017, and May 20, 2018, when the man visited. The victim was a juvenile at the time of the incidents.

The victim said that Richards began sending explicit photos and texts in October 2016, and had asked the victim to respond in kind.

On Nov. 27, 2018, Richards sent the victim a Facebook message that read, in part,” I’m as embarrassed as you and wish what happened never did but can’t change the past.”