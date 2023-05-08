A 40-year-old man died Friday when he lost control of his motorcycle on a gravel road and crashed in Cass County, Iowa.

Andrew J. Grieshaber of Cumberland, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Iowa State Patrol report. The crash was located about 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined that Grieshaber was traveling south on 710th Street about 10 p.m. The 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle overturned several times just north of Pella Road, ejecting Grieshaber.

Cumberland is located about 17 miles southeast of Atlantic, Iowa.

