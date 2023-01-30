St. Ansgar man accused of filming tanning rooms in Clear Lake

A Saint Ansgar man was arrested on Friday for allegedly filming a woman undress, tan and redress at iSun Tan 24/7 in Clear Lake.
According to court records, 53-year-old Daryl Eugene Johnson has been charged with invasion of privacy and interference with official acts after allegedly using a chair to place his cellphone on top of an 8-foot tall wall separating adjacent tanning bed rooms around 6 p.m. at 510 E. Hwy 18 in Clear Lake.
The affidavit states Johnson placed the phone on the edge of the wall with the camera facing the adjacent room where a woman was tanning. She did not know she was being filmed and did not consent to being filmed while undressing or tanning.
A property records search indicates the property is owned by NKJ Properties based in Saint Ansgar.
Johnson then allegedly resisted attempts from officers to seize his phone. He posted $2,000 bond and an initial appearance hearing is set for Feb. 15. Invasion of privacy is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in jail.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been
on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.
Using
2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.
Josejuan05 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Osceola County
- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #69
--- Length of life rank: #86
--- Quality of life rank: #30
Coasterlover1994 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Henry County
- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #71
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Washington County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42
--- Length of life rank: #40
--- Quality of life rank: #53
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Howard County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #76
Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Wright County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #49
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Boone County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #29
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Floyd County
- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #65
--- Length of life rank: #59
--- Quality of life rank: #70
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Marion County
- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #18
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Sac County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #24
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Winnebago County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #47
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Warren County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #31
--- Quality of life rank: #7
Lynn Betts // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Grundy County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #2
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Jasper County
- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47
--- Length of life rank: #35
--- Quality of life rank: #64
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Hardin County
- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #39
--- Length of life rank: #41
--- Quality of life rank: #40
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Poweshiek County
- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41
--- Length of life rank: #42
--- Quality of life rank: #45
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Clay County
- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #37
--- Quality of life rank: #27
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Madison County
- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #3
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Crawford County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #59
--- Length of life rank: #28
--- Quality of life rank: #88
Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Keokuk County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #57
--- Length of life rank: #49
--- Quality of life rank: #68
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Delaware County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37
--- Length of life rank: #32
--- Quality of life rank: #46
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Shelby County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #35
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Benton County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #38
--- Quality of life rank: #17
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Plymouth County
- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36
--- Length of life rank: #36
--- Quality of life rank: #38
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Greene County
- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #49
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #82
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Linn County
- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
--- Length of life rank: #43
--- Quality of life rank: #25
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Adams County
- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
--- Length of life rank: #50
--- Quality of life rank: #16
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Carroll County
- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #39
--- Quality of life rank: #9
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Buchanan County
- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #15
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Kossuth County
- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #44
--- Length of life rank: #61
--- Quality of life rank: #22
Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Jefferson County
- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #34
--- Quality of life rank: #26
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Humboldt County
- Average life expectancy: 80 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #54
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Worth County
- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #52
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Dubuque County
- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #21
--- Quality of life rank: #21
FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Clayton County
- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #62
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Guthrie County
- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #50
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Mitchell County
- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #19
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Buena Vista County
- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #46
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #83
Scott A. Miller // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Dickinson County
- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #8
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Bremer County
- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #6
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Cedar County
- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #10
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Jones County
- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #56
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Lyon County
- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #20
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Hancock County
- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #12
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Dallas County
- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #1
Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Story County
- Average life expectancy: 82.1 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #14
Carl Wycoff // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Johnson County
- Average life expectancy: 82.6 years (3.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #13
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Sioux County
- Average life expectancy: 83.3 years (4.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #5
Josejuan05 // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Winneshiek County
- Average life expectancy: 83.5 years (4.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #4
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
