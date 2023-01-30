St. Ansgar man accused of filming tanning rooms in Clear Lake

A Saint Ansgar man was arrested on Friday for allegedly filming a woman undress, tan and redress at iSun Tan 24/7 in Clear Lake.

According to court records, 53-year-old Daryl Eugene Johnson has been charged with invasion of privacy and interference with official acts after allegedly using a chair to place his cellphone on top of an 8-foot tall wall separating adjacent tanning bed rooms around 6 p.m. at 510 E. Hwy 18 in Clear Lake.

The affidavit states Johnson placed the phone on the edge of the wall with the camera facing the adjacent room where a woman was tanning. She did not know she was being filmed and did not consent to being filmed while undressing or tanning.

A property records search indicates the property is owned by NKJ Properties based in Saint Ansgar.

Johnson then allegedly resisted attempts from officers to seize his phone. He posted $2,000 bond and an initial appearance hearing is set for Feb. 15. Invasion of privacy is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in jail.

