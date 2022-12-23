Staff member at Lincoln facility hospitalized after being assaulted by inmate, Corrections Department says

An inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln assaulted a staff member Tuesday, causing injuries that required treatment at the hospital, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The incident happened inside a pantry office at the facility. The inmate was verbally aggressive to the staff member and punched him in the head, according to the release. The staff member used pepper spray to defend himself, which accidentally hit a second staff member in the head and arm.

The second staff member was able to escort the inmate out of the office and called for help. When additional staff arrived, the inmate was restrained.

The initial staff member went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The inmate and the second staff member were not injured, though both were treated for their exposure to the pepper spray.

The incident is under investigation, and findings will be provided to the county attorney. The inmate could face criminal prosecution or Corrections Department sanctions, such as loss of good time.

Nebraska's 10 state prisons from least to most crowded 10. Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility 9. Nebraska Correctional Center for Women 8. Tecumseh State Correctional Institution 7. Community Corrections Center-Lincoln 6. Nebraska State Penitentiary 4. Work Ethic Camp 3. Community Corrections Center-Omaha 2. Omaha Correctional Center 1. Diagnostic and Evaluation Center