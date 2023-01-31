 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Staff member injured by student at Omaha alternative school

  • 0

A staff member at an Omaha alternative school was cut Monday by a student with a knife, according to a spokeswoman for Omaha Public Schools. 

The staff member was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus at 24th and Cuming streets. The injury was not life-threatening, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department. 

Officers responded to the Secondary Success Program for middle school students at 3030 Spaulding St. about 11 a.m. for a report of two students having a disturbance, the spokesman said. While en route to the school, officers learned one of the students had a knife and there had been a cutting. 

Staff members responded immediately to the disturbance, Michaela Jackson, the school's program director, said. One of the staff members who was attempting to separate the students was cut.

People are also reading…

The student was taken to Omaha police headquarters to be interviewed.  

Andy Chandler, director of Barefoot Coaching, has shared some top tips for rebuilding and reconstructing our mindset.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News