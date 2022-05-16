State agrees to pay $479K to settle lawsuit over Scottsbluff man's killing at hands of cellmate

The state of Nebraska has agreed to pay $479,000 to the family of a 22-year-old Scottsbluff man strangled to death by his cellmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in 2017.

Terry Berry Jr.'s family blamed state prison officials and employees for the decision to place Berry, who was just days from a parole hearing on a short sentence for forgery and assault, in a cell with Patrick Schroeder, who was serving a life sentence for killing a 75-year-old man and dumping his body in an abandoned well.

Five days after the move, Schroeder killed Berry, then asked a guard who he should report an unresponsive inmate to and pointed at Berry, who was lying on the floor with a towel around his neck.

Schroeder later pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for Berry's killing and now is on death row.

In 2019, a federal judge dismissed Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, and Brad Hansen, the warden at the time, from the suit filed by Telena Moser, on behalf of Berry's estate.

Attorneys for Berry's family argued unsuccessfully that the officials were liable for failing to properly supervise and train the employees who made the decision or created a policy that led to it.

But the case was allowed to go forward against Athena Brown and Todd Haussler, the unit managers who made the decision to house the inmates together; JoAnn Helton, a caseworker who expressed concerns about the decision; and Dustin Gustafson, an acting lieutenant who Helton had gone to about it but who did nothing.

"Given Schroeder's regular placement in restrictive housing and known behavioral problems, it is plausible that Brown and Haussler were deliberately indifferent to a substantial risk of harm posed by Schroeder to Berry," then-Senior U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp wrote in her order.

She said she also couldn't conclude that the assault would've come as a surprise to Helton or Gustafson.

According to the lawsuit, Helton warned others that she "personally felt that it was not the best idea" because Schroeder didn't want a cellmate, had a temper and would not want a cellmate like Berry, who was known to be "very talkative and bothersome."

When she told Gustafson, he told her there wasn't much that could be done unless she called the person who had made the decision at home.

Five days later, Schroeder wrapped his arm around Berry's neck and squeezed for five minutes, then got a towel and twisted it around Berry's neck until he was sure Berry was dead, according to Schroeder's confession.

“Yeah, I did it. He wouldn’t shut up,” he said.

Staff attempted CPR but Berry couldn't be saved.

Attorneys on both sides asked to dismiss the case this week, saying the lawsuit had been settled.

When reached Thursday, the Attorney General's Office declined to comment, and Moser's attorney, Rodney Dahlquist, didn't respond to a request for comment.

The Nebraska Department of Administrative Services confirmed the amount of the settlement a day later.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger.

