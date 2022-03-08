 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Patrol uncovers 25,000 suspected fentanyl pills during Interstate 80 traffic stop

Dawson County fentanyl

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found 25,000 suspected fentanyl pills amid a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Dawson County on Monday, according to an agency news release. 

 Courtesy the Nebraska State Patrol

Law enforcement also found roughly two pounds of suspected cocaine during the stop, which happened at around 3:40 p.m. Monday near Lexington.

Troopers searched the Acura TSX, which they had pulled over for speeding, after smelling marijuana, according to the news release. Authorities found six grams of marijuana, along with the suspected cocaine and thousands of fentanyl pills, according to the news release.

Two Los Angeles men — 24-year-old Alejandro Leon and 28-year-old Orlando Gutierrez — were arrested on suspicion of a slew of drug charges, including possession with intent to deliver an exceptionally hazardous drug, according to the State Patrol.

Both men were taken to the Dawson County Jail.

