State troopers shoot, kill Adams County man after overnight standoff in Juniata

An unidentified man is dead and a Nebraska state trooper is wounded after an overnight standoff in Adams County ended early Wednesday.
The man had been shooting a gun outside a residence near Fifth Street and North Brass in Juniata shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, and hours later, a member of the patrol's SWAT team shot and killed the alleged gunman, according to a news release from the state patrol.
Shortly after troopers and Adams County sheriff's deputies arrived on scene Tuesday night, a woman — the initial 911 caller — was able to escape the residence where the alleged shooter had entered, according to the patrol. The man began firing from the house and struck several law enforcement vehicles, the news release said.
After several hours of negotiations, the man continued to fire shots toward authorities, striking an unnamed trooper in the arm at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the patrol. Paramedics were already on the scene and provided aid to the trooper, who was transported to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings with non-life-threatening injuries.
An hour later, authorities employed tear gas and the man exited the residence, still holding a gun, according to the release. That's when the SWAT team member shot the alleged gunman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither the alleged gunman nor state trooper has been identified. The trooper was treated and released from the hospital.
In Nebraska, a grand jury is convened to review all officer-involved shooting deaths.
