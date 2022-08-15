Stolen trailer full of Amazon packages found on Nebraska interstate, State Patrol says

A semi trailer full of Amazon packages that had been stolen from Maryland in early August was recovered on an interstate north of Lincoln on Friday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Troopers stopped the eastbound trailer Friday morning on Interstate 80 near Waverly, about 5 miles northeast of Lincoln.

Two Florida women — 37-year-old Regine Dieudonne, Lake Worth, 38-year-old Anne Mascary, of Deerfield Beach — were arrested on suspicion of felony theft by receiving stolen property, the State Patrol said in a news release.

The traffic stop followed a tip from a trucking company, which told authorities the truck was believed to be in Nebraska approximately 12 minutes before troopers located the semi, according to the news release.

Authorities took Dieudonne and Mascary to the Lancaster County jail.