 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Student brought loaded gun to high school, Bellevue police say

  • 0

OMAHA -- A student at Omaha Bryan was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to the high school Wednesday, Bellevue police said. 

The handgun was found on the student, a 16-year-old boy, following a disturbance with school security, according to a news release from the Bellevue Police Department. 

The school resource officer was called in to help detain the student around 9 a.m. as he was physically resisting school security, according to the release. The student was then detained and searched, revealing the loaded gun. 

The student was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon on school property and possession of stolen property, according to the release. He was taken to the Douglas County juvenile detention center.

Police said that as of Wednesday they found no information indicating the teen brought the gun to school to harm any students or staff members.

People are also reading…

In a letter sent to Bryan staff and families Wednesday, principal Rony Ortega said the school is working with Omaha Public Schools' safety office, law enforcement and on-site security to ensure a safe school environment. The letter also said the school is working with the student's family and will take appropriate disciplinary action. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazil election: Environment neglected in presidential campaigns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News