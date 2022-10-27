Student brought loaded gun to high school, Bellevue police say

OMAHA -- A student at Omaha Bryan was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to the high school Wednesday, Bellevue police said.
The handgun was found on the student, a 16-year-old boy, following a disturbance with school security, according to a news release from the Bellevue Police Department.
The school resource officer was called in to help detain the student around 9 a.m. as he was physically resisting school security, according to the release. The student was then detained and searched, revealing the loaded gun.
The student was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon on school property and possession of stolen property, according to the release. He was taken to the Douglas County juvenile detention center.
Police said that as of Wednesday they found no information indicating the teen brought the gun to school to harm any students or staff members.
In a letter sent to Bryan staff and families Wednesday, principal Rony Ortega said the school is working with Omaha Public Schools' safety office, law enforcement and on-site security to ensure a safe school environment. The letter also said the school is working with the student's family and will take appropriate disciplinary action.
