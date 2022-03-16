Student faces consequences after bringing airsoft gun to Millard middle school

Central Middle School students were instructed to remain inside their classrooms when a student brought an airsoft gun to school Tuesday.

School Principal Michelle Klug informed families that the student now faces consequences as outlined in the Millard Public Schools code of conduct for “a very unfortunate and poor choice.”

“I cannot emphasize enough how seriously we take a situation like this,” Klug wrote in a message to families. “Please let your students know it is never alright to bring anything that even resembles a weapon to school.”

Airsoft guns resemble real weapons, but are actually toy replicas designed to shoot spherical plastic projectiles.

While officials investigated the incident, the school was put in a brief hold, Klug said. During a hold, students remain in their classrooms and keep the hallways clear.

“Our student body did a good job of following the rules, and we were able to quickly and privately resolve the matter,” Klug said.

