Even if Nebraska spends $350 million to replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary, the state will need to add another 1,500 beds to its corrections system over the next decade to keep up with projected inmate growth.

That’s the conclusion of a long-awaited prison facilities master plan that was recently completed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The report, prepared by three outside consulting firms, calls replacing the penitentiary the department’s top construction priority for the next five years. It says the facility should be built in the Omaha or Lincoln area “to take advantage of the robust community supports in those metropolitan areas.”

But it suggested the 1,512-bed facility should also be built with the capacity to be expanded to 2,040 or 3,000 beds to accommodate future inmate growth between now and 2033.

The study does not put a price tag on such an expansion or the myriad other facility improvements it recommends. But it surely would cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

In the end, the report’s conclusion is no surprise.

Projections since 2020 have shown that the state’s inmate population, currently at roughly 5,500, is set to grow another 1,300 inmates by 2030. Given such projections, lawmakers for years have pushed the corrections department for a long-range study of the state’s facilities needs.

During a hearing before the Legislature Wednesday, state Sen. Terrell McKinney spoke on an omnibus prison bill he introduced that would bar the state from building any new facilities until it reduces the trajectory of its inmate population.

He said Nebraska is currently building “a prison industrial complex” with its fast-rising incarceration rate. A World-Herald analysis last year found Nebraska’s inmate population over the past decade has been the nation’s fastest growing.

“We keep throwing money at prisons just to say we are not soft on crime,” McKinney said.

Diane Sabatka-Rine, the state’s interim corrections director, testified the state absolutely needs to follow through with replacing the penitentiary, which in recent years has been beset with problems due to aging infrastructure.

“Nebraska’s need for a new penitentiary is inevitable,” Sabatka-Rine said.

Former Gov. Pete Ricketts sought for two years to build a new 1,512-bed prison, first as a standalone new facility, then later as a replacement for the penitentiary. The Legislature set aside money for the facility last year but has yet to allow it to be spent.

The state’s corrections director last year said the state had already made contact with landowners in Omaha, Lincoln and Fremont on a possible site for the facility.

New Gov. Jim Pillen has requested $350 million to fund the facility, which he said is needed to both house inmates and provide more space for the programs to help inmates change their lives.

The new facility study backs the need for the new penitentiary, calling it the “most urgent and immediate need” in the system. It recommended building the 1,512-bed facility as the top priority of the first five years of the master plan.

It also recommends building the facility such that it could later be expanded to as many as 3,000 beds. That would provide the flexibility to accommodate any needs during the second five-year phase of the plan.

“If this projection accurately predicts the pace of increase, an additional 1,500 beds will be needed during Phase 2,” the report says.

That second phase also calls for increasing the capacity of beds in the Omaha area that help inmates re-enter society upon release. The report makes recommendations on expansion of educational, vocational and recreational space throughout the entire corrections system, which currently includes nine facilities in Lincoln, Omaha, Tecumseh, York and McCook.

The current penitentiary would not be decommissioned until at least 11 years from now. The report says the facility could be demolished, or parts of it could be modernized into a more open campus for lower custody inmates.

