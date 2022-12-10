Support for Omaha police to access GPS data of probationers among city's legislative priorities

The City of Omaha will support legislation that would allow peace officers with the Omaha Police Department to access GPS data of individuals on probation who are suspected of committing a crime.

The idea was one of several priorities approved by City Council members Tuesday ahead of the upcoming session of the Nebraska Legislature. The priority package includes bills the city would support and bills the city would seek to be introduced.

The request from Omaha police is mostly due to recent incidents of violent crime among minors on probation, said Sherie Thomas, a deputy chief of police with the Omaha Police Department.

“We’ve had a few issues with homicides this year where there were four juveniles who were involved in homicides, and two of the four cut off their electronic monitor prior to being involved in the incident,” Thomas said. “We think it’s very important for us to be able to have this GPS information to help us to solve crimes — when they occur — in a timely manner.”

Omaha police also requested a bill to help combat unlicensed and unregulated massage parlors to stem the increase of human trafficking, prostitution and physical abuse.

The city plans to introduce a bill that would allow municipalities to collect a fee from telecommunication companies that occupy the city’s right of way.

Support for that legislation comes at the heels of an agreement with Google Fiber that will allow the company to offer its high-speed internet service to residential and small-business customers in Omaha. A provision in state law will limit the city’s ability to generate revenue from the deal.

Cox Communications raised concerns with the council over a franchise fee charged to Cox by the city that wouldn’t be charged to Google Fiber.

Other priorities approved include support for:

* A request by Councilwoman Aimee Melton to back a bill that would increase the penalties for drug-induced homicides. The bill would follow similar guidelines to an existing federal law and allow greater penalties to drug dealers who sell dangerous, life-threatening drugs.

* A bill, requested by the city prosecutor and Omaha police, that aims to combat catalytic converter thefts by increasing penalties and putting requirements on metal recycling dealers.

* If introduced, a bill to authorize mental health professionals and licensed independent mental health practitioners to begin the process of emergency protective custody.

Law enforcement officers can force people in crisis into emergency custody or short-term mental health treatment. Such custody is used for people who are considered a danger to themselves or others.

The bill would extend the process beyond police officers to licensed professionals with knowledge of mental health and mental health issues.

* Statewide affordable housing initiatives.

* A request from council members Pete Festersen and Danny Begley to back legislation that would require better notice from wireless companies when they want to locate their facilities in the city’s right of way.

The city also urges the Nebraska Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, the Legislature and the governor to allocate Economic Recovery Act funding in a way that’s consistent with a planning effort expected to be complete by the end of this year.

