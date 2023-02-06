The Nebraska Supreme Court this week was faced with the unusual question of what to do in the case of a man serving prison time on a charge where a state employee may have stolen the evidence.

Gabriel Muratella is asking for a new trial.

It's at least the third case over the same issue currently pending before the state's highest court.

Muratella's public defender argued Muratella wouldn't have pleaded no contest to attempted possession with intent to deliver, a charge for which he's now serving an eight- to 12-year sentence, if he'd known of the misconduct.

In November 2021, his attorney got an email from the Lancaster County Attorney's Office with a letter attached, disclosing that his case had been identified as part of a Nebraska State Patrol drug-related investigation that resulted in a conviction and sentence.

The letter said: "You are advised that it is possible that during the time any drug-related evidence in this case was in the custody of NSP, it may have been directly or indirectly maintained by or otherwise subject to the oversight of the former evidence technician," referring to Anna Idigima.

She and George Weaver Jr. are facing federal charges for allegedly conspiring to steal and sell more than $1.2 million worth of narcotics from the patrol's evidence facility.

"And that implicated really any case she (Idigima) was involved in," Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender Chelsie Krell said Thursday.

In Muratella's case, Idigima was in the chain of custody for the 18 grams of methamphetamine that Muratella was accused of trying to possess.

It wasn't clear if she did anything wrong in regard to it. "However, the implication is that she may have, and that is why it is necessary to have a new trial in this case," Krell said.

She called it a manifest injustice and said the defense should be able to find out what happened to the evidence in the case, which only could be done if the case were reopened.

In district court, the state didn't oppose the motions and conceded that if Muratella were allowed to withdraw his plea it wouldn't retry him.

But last year, Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret ruled that Muratella couldn't ask for a new trial under Nebraska law because he didn't have a trial, he pleaded no contest. And the Constitution doesn't require the government to disclose material impeachment evidence prior to a plea agreement, like it does before a trial, she said.

In oral arguments before the Supreme Court on Thursday, Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Austin Relph said he thinks Maret's rulings on the defense motions to withdraw Muratella's plea and for a new trial were correct.

"It was his (Muratella's) burden to plead and prove it," Relph said.

He said since the case involved a final judgment, Muratella should have filed a motion for post-conviction relief instead.

He said Muratella had a year to do that and didn't.

Krell called it a "hopefully very rare circumstance where we have egregious misconduct by a state actor."

"Who is to bear the burden of this injustice? Is it the defendants?" she said. "Are the defendants given no opportunity for vindication without a vehicle to explore exactly the extent of her wrongdoing in this case?"

The Supreme Court took the case under advisement.

