The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday suspended Lincoln attorney Bradley Sipp from practicing law for nine months involving his representation of four clients between 2019 and 2021.

Sipp had admitted to violating four of the Nebraska Rules of Professional Conduct but took exception to the nine-month sanction recommended by the referee.

In its decision, the court agreed with the recommended nine-month suspension, followed by nine months' monitored probation, saying the record showed multiple instances in which he "neglected matters entrusted to him by clients."

The charges also alleged he failed to communicate with clients, to timely respond to the Counsel for Discipline, and to deposit "advance fees" paid to him by clients into a trust account.

Sipp admitted all but the last, arguing that he earned the initial-fee deposit upon receipt under the fee agreement.

The referee disagreed, but at the same time acknowledged a number of mitigating factors, including that Sipp had no prior disciplinary sanctions, ultimately cooperated with the Counsel for Discipline and admitted his misconduct and refunded the fee deposits of three of the four clients.

Sipp has been practicing law in Nebraska since 2008.