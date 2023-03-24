The Grand Island Police Department has apprehended the suspect connected to a pellet gun shooting at Grand Island Senior High.

Capt. Dean Elliott said officers located the suspect, a teenager who's a student at the school.

In a letter to parents, Grand Island Public Schools said just before noon someone in a vehicle in the high school parking lot fired a pellet gun at a student. A school resource officer confronted the suspect vehicle, which was driven away at a high speed.

Elliott said the resource officer was able to get the vehicle's license plate number. Officers located the teenager at their home, outside near the vehicle.

The district said after the incident its security team "immediately secured the parking lot, and ensured the safety of everyone near the area."

The district said classes and activities will continue as scheduled today and expressed gratitude that no one was injured.

"Building and learning operations were not interrupted," the district said in the letter.