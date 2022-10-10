Suspect's brother faces charges for allegedly getting rid of weapon used in Lincoln homicide

The brother of a Lincoln man accused of killing a man behind The Foxy Gentlemen's Club last month now faces three felony charges for allegedly being an accessory to the crime and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors charged Jahhrasta Fletcher's brother, Jahhfarr Fletcher, 20, on Friday, on allegations he got rid of the gun used in the killing, and Said Salahuddin, 27, a friend of Jahhrasta Fletcher who allegedly drove him away from Robert Brannon's killing early Sept. 25 in an alley near 18th and O streets.

Brannon, 33, had been shot at least five times, leaving him with wounds to his left eye, chest, left arm and hip, according to investigators.

The next day, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Jahhrasta Fletcher, 22, with first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, Lincoln police arrested Jahhfarr Fletcher and Salahuddin at their homes for their suspected involvement.

In court records, LPD Investigator Tim Cronin alleged Jahhfarr Fletcher woke the morning of the shooting to his brother handing him a gun and asking him to "get rid of it."

Jahhfarr Fletcher allegedly sold the gun to a friend for $500, then told the friend to lie to investigators.

Police ultimately were able to recover the gun, the alleged murder weapon, Cronin said.

Now, the younger Fletcher is accused of accessory to murder and two counts of tampering with evidence. At a brief hearing Friday, Lancaster County Court Judge Joseph Dalton set his bond at $100,000 at the prosecutor's request.

The state previously charged their mother, 44-year-old Cristel Sabin, with being an accessory and tampering with evidence for allegedly destroying Jahhrasta Fletcher's clothes and deleting home surveillance footage that showed him coming and going from their central Lincoln duplex in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, according to court records.

In an affidavit filed Friday for Salahuddin's arrest, Cronin alleged Salahuddin had gone to the Foxy Lady with Jahhrasta Fletcher that night. Salahuddin's car was spotted on surveillance video pointing into the alley at the time of the shooting.

Salahuddin denied giving Fletcher a ride from the scene afterward, but police have reason to believe he did, the investigator said.

Police say surveillance video captured Brannon lunging at Fletcher in the alley and Fletcher pulling a gun and shooting several rounds toward Brannon, who returned fire as he fell to the ground, then standing over Brannon and firing another round at the Omaha man before fleeing.

Investigators found a semiautomatic handgun under Brannon's body and shell casings from two different handguns, according to court records.

Police haven't yet said what led to the altercation between the two men outside the strip club.

Surveillance video showed Fletcher, who is dating one of the club's performers, had been inside just moments before the shooting, according to the affidavit for his arrest.