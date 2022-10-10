Suspect's brother faces charges for allegedly getting rid of weapon used in Lincoln homicide

The brother of a Lincoln man accused of killing a man behind The Foxy Gentlemen's Club last month now faces three felony charges for allegedly being an accessory to the crime and tampering with evidence.
Prosecutors charged Jahhrasta Fletcher's brother, Jahhfarr Fletcher, 20, on Friday, on allegations he got rid of the gun used in the killing, and Said Salahuddin, 27, a friend of Jahhrasta Fletcher who allegedly drove him away from Robert Brannon's killing early Sept. 25 in an alley near 18th and O streets.
Brannon, 33, had been shot at least five times, leaving him with wounds to his left eye, chest, left arm and hip, according to investigators.
Jahhrasta Fletcher
Courtesy photo
The next day, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Jahhrasta Fletcher, 22, with first-degree murder.
On Wednesday, Lincoln police arrested Jahhfarr Fletcher and Salahuddin at their homes for their suspected involvement.
In court records, LPD Investigator Tim Cronin alleged Jahhfarr Fletcher woke the morning of the shooting to his brother handing him a gun and asking him to "get rid of it."
Jahhfarr Fletcher allegedly sold the gun to a friend for $500, then told the friend to lie to investigators.
Police ultimately were able to recover the gun, the alleged murder weapon, Cronin said.
Now, the younger Fletcher is accused of accessory to murder and two counts of tampering with evidence. At a brief hearing Friday, Lancaster County Court Judge Joseph Dalton set his bond at $100,000 at the prosecutor's request.
Jahhfarr Fletcher
Lancaster County jail
Salahuddin
Lancaster County jail
The state previously charged their mother, 44-year-old Cristel Sabin, with being an accessory and tampering with evidence for allegedly destroying Jahhrasta Fletcher's clothes and deleting home surveillance footage that showed him coming and going from their central Lincoln duplex in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, according to court records.
In an affidavit filed Friday for Salahuddin's arrest, Cronin alleged Salahuddin had gone to the Foxy Lady with Jahhrasta Fletcher that night. Salahuddin's car was spotted on surveillance video pointing into the alley at the time of the shooting.
Salahuddin denied giving Fletcher a ride from the scene afterward, but police have reason to believe he did, the investigator said.
Police say surveillance video captured Brannon lunging at Fletcher in the alley and Fletcher pulling a gun and shooting several rounds toward Brannon, who returned fire as he fell to the ground, then standing over Brannon and firing another round at the Omaha man before fleeing.
Investigators found a semiautomatic handgun under Brannon's body and shell casings from two different handguns, according to court records.
Police haven't yet said what led to the altercation between the two men outside the strip club.
Surveillance video showed Fletcher, who is dating one of the club's performers, had been inside just moments before the shooting, according to the affidavit for his arrest.
Countries Nebraska imports the most goods from
Countries Nebraska imports the most goods from
Stacker
compiled a list of the countries Nebraska imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Nebraska.
KITAMU // Shutterstock
#30. New Zealand
- Imports: $12.7 million
- Largest imports:
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($6.5 million)
--- Products Of Animal Origin, Nesoi ($2.0 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($1.8 million)
- Total trade: $45.4 million ($20.1 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $32.8 million
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($18.5 million)
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($3.2 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($2.3 million)
gregorioa // Shutterstock
#29. Poland
- Imports: $15.7 million
- Largest imports:
--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($6.4 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.1 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($2.8 million)
- Total trade: $38.9 million ($7.5 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $23.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($8.3 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($4.5 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.0 million)
Nahlik // Shutterstock
#28. Belgium
- Imports: $15.7 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.4 million)
--- Printed Books, Newspapers Etc; Manuscripts Etc ($3.1 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($2.3 million)
- Total trade: $188.2 million ($156.8 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $172.5 million
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($74.2 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($37.8 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($32.2 million)
S-F // Shutterstock
#27. Singapore
- Imports: $15.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($10.6 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($2.2 million)
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($1.5 million)
- Total trade: $55.5 million ($23.7 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $39.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($9.0 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($8.9 million)
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($5.3 million)
Sean Hsu // Shutterstock
#26. Australia
- Imports: $17.0 million
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($9.3 million)
--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($1.7 million)
--- Products Of Animal Origin, Nesoi ($1.7 million)
- Total trade: $229.8 million ($195.8 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $212.8 million
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($131.7 million)
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($19.1 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($10.7 million)
Taras Vyshnya // Shutterstock
#25. Hungary
- Imports: $17.3 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($14.1 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($1.6 million)
--- Toys, Games & Sport Equipment; Parts & Accessories ($720,746)
- Total trade: $28.1 million ($6.4 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $10.9 million
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($6.7 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($1.3 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($885,974)
ZGPhotography // Shutterstock
#24. Spain
- Imports: $20.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.2 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($2.4 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($2.0 million)
- Total trade: $91.3 million ($51.0 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $71.1 million
- Largest exports:
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($48.0 million)
--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($5.6 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($5.4 million)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#23. Philippines
- Imports: $21.5 million
- Largest imports:
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($13.0 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.7 million)
--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($1.7 million)
- Total trade: $65.6 million ($22.6 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $44.1 million
- Largest exports:
--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($23.5 million)
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($5.6 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($5.1 million)
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock
#22. Sweden
- Imports: $21.6 million
- Largest imports:
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($10.8 million)
--- Headgear And Parts Thereof ($3.0 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($2.3 million)
- Total trade: $25.8 million ($17.4 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $4.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($971,874)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($707,387)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($471,410)
trezordia // Shutterstock
#21. Brazil
- Imports: $22.3 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nickel And Articles Thereof ($5.9 million)
--- Iron And Steel ($4.4 million)
--- Art Of Stone, Plaster, Cement, Asbestos, Mica Etc. ($4.2 million)
- Total trade: $134.6 million ($90.0 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $112.3 million
- Largest exports:
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($33.0 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($24.0 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($22.3 million)
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock
#20. Czech Republic
- Imports: $23.7 million
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($8.2 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($6.7 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($5.0 million)
- Total trade: $32.8 million ($14.6 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $9.1 million
- Largest exports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.0 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($2.0 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($1.6 million)
DaLiu // Shutterstock
#19. Austria
- Imports: $26.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($12.2 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($7.5 million)
--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($2.3 million)
- Total trade: $30.6 million ($21.7 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $4.5 million
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.0 million)
--- Arms And Ammunition; Parts And Accessories Thereof ($871,040)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($510,469)
MEDIAIMAG // Shutterstock
#18. South Korea
- Imports: $36.4 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($9.5 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($5.8 million)
--- Art Of Stone, Plaster, Cement, Asbestos, Mica Etc. ($5.0 million)
- Total trade: $668.5 million ($595.6 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $632.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($533.3 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($32.2 million)
--- Raw Hides And Skins (no Furskins) And Leather ($18.0 million)
Kampon // Shutterstock
#17. Vietnam
- Imports: $43.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($17.0 million)
--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($11.1 million)
--- Textile Art Nesoi; Needlecraft Sets; Worn Text Art ($2.4 million)
- Total trade: $100.0 million ($12.1 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $56.1 million
- Largest exports:
--- Raw Hides And Skins (no Furskins) And Leather ($17.9 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($15.9 million)
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($6.5 million)
Canva
#16. Netherlands
- Imports: $48.3 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($33.1 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($6.6 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.9 million)
- Total trade: $191.3 million ($94.7 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $143.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($49.9 million)
--- Animal, Vegetable Or Microbial Fats And Oils Etc ($33.7 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($9.8 million)
Yasonya // Shutterstock
#15. Turkey
- Imports: $51.8 million
- Largest imports:
--- Animal, Vegetable Or Microbial Fats And Oils Etc ($22.4 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($7.5 million)
--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($5.9 million)
- Total trade: $67.1 million ($36.5 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $15.3 million
- Largest exports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($7.7 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.4 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($1.8 million)
Olena Tur // Shutterstock
#14. Malaysia
- Imports: $55.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($34.6 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($8.5 million)
--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($5.3 million)
- Total trade: $72.6 million ($39.1 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $16.7 million
- Largest exports:
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($6.7 million)
--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($2.9 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($1.5 million)
Patrick Foto // Shutterstock
#13. India
- Imports: $69.6 million
- Largest imports:
--- Copper And Articles Thereof ($17.0 million)
--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($7.6 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($6.3 million)
- Total trade: $102.1 million ($37.1 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $32.5 million
- Largest exports:
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($11.7 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($3.9 million)
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($3.7 million)
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock
#12. Taiwan
- Imports: $83.5 million
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($23.2 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($16.1 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($14.0 million)
- Total trade: $260.9 million ($94.0 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $177.5 million
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($112.5 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($25.3 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($11.4 million)
Canva
#11. Italy
- Imports: $83.7 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($29.0 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($23.8 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($4.9 million)
- Total trade: $134.1 million ($33.3 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $50.4 million
- Largest exports:
--- Raw Hides And Skins (no Furskins) And Leather ($21.6 million)
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($12.3 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($7.0 million)
Canva
#10. Thailand
- Imports: $86.4 million
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($35.0 million)
--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($20.1 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($8.3 million)
- Total trade: $141.1 million ($31.8 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $54.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Raw Hides And Skins (no Furskins) And Leather ($23.6 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($11.4 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($7.8 million)
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock
#9. France
- Imports: $132.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($61.6 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($26.5 million)
--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($9.9 million)
- Total trade: $239.1 million ($25.3 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $106.9 million
- Largest exports:
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($85.1 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($6.9 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($3.1 million)
Tupungato // Shutterstock
#8. Ireland
- Imports: $154.0 million
- Largest imports:
--- Organic Chemicals ($147.9 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.3 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($722,880)
- Total trade: $177.6 million ($130.5 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $23.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($18.6 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.7 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.1 million)
Canva
#7. United Kingdom
- Imports: $185.8 million
- Largest imports:
--- Organic Chemicals ($146.1 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($7.8 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($4.9 million)
- Total trade: $236.6 million ($135.0 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $50.8 million
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($11.2 million)
--- Essential Oils Etc; Perfumery, Cosmetic Etc Preps ($8.5 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($4.1 million)
Nataliya Hora // Shutterstock
#6. Japan
- Imports: $311.7 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($128.6 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($63.1 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($51.5 million)
- Total trade: $1.1 billion ($470.7 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $782.4 million
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($634.1 million)
--- Essential Oils Etc; Perfumery, Cosmetic Etc Preps ($21.9 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($16.6 million)
Canva
#5. Germany
- Imports: $333.7 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($173.4 million)
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($37.4 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($22.9 million)
- Total trade: $447.0 million ($220.4 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $113.3 million
- Largest exports:
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($26.9 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($20.5 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($18.6 million)
Canva
#4. Switzerland
- Imports: $336.8 million
- Largest imports:
--- Organic Chemicals ($304.7 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($11.6 million)
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($10.7 million)
- Total trade: $345.6 million ($328.0 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $8.8 million
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($3.6 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($1.2 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.0 million)
Canva
#3. Mexico
- Imports: $388.0 million
- Largest imports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($102.3 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($65.4 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($56.1 million)
- Total trade: $2.2 billion ($1.4 billion trade surplus)
- Exports: $1.8 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Cereals ($610.5 million)
--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($411.0 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($238.0 million)
Aleksandar Todorovic // Shutterstock
#2. China
- Imports: $730.1 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($134.1 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($90.7 million)
--- Toys, Games & Sport Equipment; Parts & Accessories ($81.4 million)
- Total trade: $1.4 billion ($34.5 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $695.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($247.4 million)
--- Raw Hides And Skins (no Furskins) And Leather ($126.2 million)
--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($94.8 million)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#1. Canada
- Imports: $1.2 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($171.6 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($148.7 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($114.1 million)
- Total trade: $2.8 billion ($388.9 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $1.6 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($374.1 million)
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($256.2 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($188.2 million)
