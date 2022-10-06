'Swatting' is a problem at Quad-City schools. Here's how they're working with police to stop a rise in fake threats

Schools across the country and the Quad-Cities are increasingly falling victim to false reports of threats.

It's a trend called "swatting" because falsely reporting a threat sometimes triggers a SWAT response. The prank rose to popularity, notably among gamers, in the 2010s. Often, these calls are made to attract authorities, retaliate against someone or generally cause chaos.

The Davenport Community School District dealt with a swatting incident last Wednesday at West High School. The next day, Davenport police arrested a 13-year-old Smart Junior High School student who was taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center. The student was charged with one count of making threats of terrorism.

Police and school districts say it's a difficult problem because authorities are obligated to respond even if the threat is fake. Jack Schwertman, a school resource officer at the Eldridge Police Department, said schools assume the threat is real until it's confirmed to be a hoax. Davenport Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said his district is trying to educate students as a safeguard.

"The best thing we can do for our students is pre-teaching. Our buildings are already proactively reading announcements and talking in their classrooms about the negativity that it brings," he said. "Unfortunately, the decisions of a few affect many in these instances, so we're just going to continue to move forward, investigate each threat and when we do find those making the threats, we're going to take care of it."

Like in the case at Smart, Schneckloth said Davenport schools will continue to fully prosecute fake emergency callers in partnership with the Davenport Police Department.

"We work very closely with law enforcement on that," Schneckloth said. "In these instances, they almost always find who is threatening the environment."

Moline-Coal Valley School District closely coordinates with the Moline Police Department: "...to determine the necessary next steps with regard to any threat to school or student safety," said spokesperson Candace Sountris. "We are aware that some prank-calling threats have occurred in schools across the country. Moline-Coal Valley takes every threat seriously."

North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting also said his district would fully prosecute prank callers.

"We're aware of the trend going on around the country. Our district safety team will be discussing this," he said. "We currently have procedures in place that will address this issue in our school district."

Many school districts, including several in the Quad-Cities, purposefully don't release details about their response protocol or safety procedures, a move to stifle unwarranted threats.

Deputy Chief of Police Timothy McCloud is to meet with the Rock Island-Milan School District next week to discuss steps to address fake threat calls.

Since law enforcement personnel must respond to these threats armed, there's an increased risk of violence. At the least, authorities say, they waste time and resources for both those targeted and those who respond.

"I would estimate it consumes multiple hours of law enforcement resources," Schwertman said.

Schneckloth encourages the Davenport community to speak up.

"We are utilizing resources that could be out in the community; any information about who are doing the false threats, you'd report to your building principal or law enforcement," he said, "because we really need to make sure these things are stopping."