A 26-year-old Table Rock woman died last week after her vehicle careened off a Pawnee County road, traveled 1,000 feet through a pasture, entered a creek and overturned, according to authorities.

Vanessa McClintock was driving her Jeep Grand Cherokee near Nebraska 50 and 713 Road at about 4:15 p.m. Jan. 28 when the Jeep left the road just north of Pawnee City, Sheriff Braden Lang said in a statement.

The Jeep continued for nearly 1,000 feet before it plunged into a creek and hit the opposite bank before rolling, Lang said.

Pawnee County deputies, the State Patrol and other emergency responders searched for the Jeep late Saturday and found the vehicle Sunday morning.

McClintock, who had three young children, was found dead inside.

