Tama man sentenced for sexual abuse

TAMA — A Tama man has been sentenced to more than 37 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a girl over several years.

Prosecutors said Stephen Christopher Albert, 50, used threats to put the girl in fear of physical harm.

District Court Judge C.J. Williams said Albert was “manipulative, controlling and domineering over his wife and children” and through his actions “reaped irreparable harm” to the victim.

Albert was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He was found guilty of one count of sexual abuse by threat and force and one count of sexual abuse of a minor during a March 2022 trial. He will be on supervised release for 10 years following his prison time.

Authorities allege Albert began abusing the girl in 2012 and continued through October 2016. The abuse happened on the Meskwaki Settlement in various homes as well as at Albert’s place of employment.

Albert was also charged in state court in connection with the offenses. He pleaded to sex charges and was sentenced to five years in prison.