Tarot card reader made my $20,000 disappear, Omaha woman tells police
According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

A South Omaha woman told police that she arranged to have a tarot card reader bless the $20,000 she had withdrawn from her bank.

The 46-year-old woman told officers that she had tracked down a tarot card reader through Facebook Marketplace and arranged to have her money blessed Saturday morning. 

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, two women came to the woman's residence near 14th and Vinton streets to perform the blessing. At some point during the ritual, the woman said, the tarot card reader and a woman who came with her switched the $20,000 for a stack of newspaper clippings and a $1 bill. 

The newspaper clippings and $1 bill were wrapped in foil and sealed in an envelope. After the women left, the 46-year-old opened the envelope to find that her money was gone.

Texts between the South Omaha woman and the other women have been forwarded to police.

