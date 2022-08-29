 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Task force offering $10,000 reward in connection with Kearney homicide, Omaha robbery

  • 0

The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with crimes committed in Kearney and Omaha.

Romeo Chambers

Romeo Chambers

Romeo Chambers, 25, is wanted in Kearney in connection with a homicide and in Omaha in connection with a robbery. Investigators have worked leads on this case in Omaha, Des Moines and Kansas City.

The Kearney homicide occurred Jan. 16 when Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington, was killed in a shooting. 

Chambers has no known address, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a Monday press release. He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 165 pounds. He has distinctive tattoo of a “B,” the Boston Red Sox logo, on his forehead and other tattoos on his face. Chambers may go by the name “Rowdy.”

People are also reading…

Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the marshals said.

People with information on Chambers’ whereabouts may call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

SpaceX and T-Mobile want to team up to use satellites for better cell phone service

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News