A man accused of stalking singer Taylor Swift is now wanted in Hall County for an attempted kidnapping.

According to a warrant affidavit filed in Hall County Court:

Julius A. Sandrock is wanted in connection to an attempted kidnapping on Oct. 24, 2022, at a Grand Island Pump and Pantry.

Grand Island Police Department officers were called to the gas station at 3436 S. Locust St. at 9:49 p.m. by a 17-year-old boy, who told authorities a man wearing latex gloves and a black trench coat tried to abduct him while he was pumping gas.

Surveillance video at Pump and Pantry showed a man believed to be Sandrock make two attempts to grab the boy, the first thwarted when another vehicle pulled into the gas station lot. On the second attempt, the man slowly walks and crouches around the back of the pump before lunging in an attempt to grab the boy by the neck.

The boy was able to run away, at which time the suspect flees the area in a Buick Encore. He told police the man hit him in the face.

About an hour later, Shelton Police Department officers were called to a store in the town, where a clerk said a man wearing a black trench coat, rubber gloves and surgical booties on his shoes bought rubbing alcohol and rubber gloves. The credit card used belongs to Sandrock, and the vehicle had Colorado license plates.

Sandrock has a previous arrest for firing a rifle at a man in Arvada, Colorado, per a 2018 report from Denver's ABC affiliate. The affidavit also noted he's had an Illinois driver's license.

The affidavit said investigators made contact with San Francisco Police, which confirmed Sandrock had been cited for assault there on Nov. 2, 2022.

Through a review of video from the Pump and Pantry, Shelton store and San Francisco, investigators determined Sandrock was responsible for the attempted abduction in Grand Island. Authorities obtained a warrant for Sandrock's arrest. As of 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Sandrock was not listed as an inmate with Hall County Corrections.

According to the affidavit and media reports from 2018, Sandrock was arrested on stalking charges after being found outside Swift's Beverly Hills home with rubber gloves, a knife and a rope. Swift obtained a restraining order against the man. The Denver Post reported Sandrock drove from his Broomfield, Colorado, home to see the singer, who was not there at the time.

Attempts to reach the Grand Island Police Department for additional details weren't immediately successful.

