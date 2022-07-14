Teams will resume search for girl in Raccoon River in Des Moines

DES MOINES — The Des Moines police dive team will resume searching Thursday for an 11-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since she got off an inflatable raft in the Raccoon River.

Police said officers and firefighters were called to the river just before 6 p.m. Wednesday to check a report of a child who fell into the water. They learned the girl had been in the raft with two other children when she got off, went underwater and didn't resurface.