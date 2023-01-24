Tecumseh inmate dies in Lincoln hospital

An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died Monday at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Marty Nuzum, 62, died at Bryan East Campus, the department said in a news release.

Nuzum, of Ralston, was serving a life sentence that started in 2003 for first-degree murder for strangling and stabbing his former girlfriend, Jodi Rowe, 36, of La Vista, on Feb. 12, 2002.

While the cause of his death has not yet been determined, Nuzum was being treated for a medical condition, according to the department.

As is the case whenever an incarcerated inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation to review his death.

