Tecumseh prisoner dies in Lincoln hospital

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced on Tuesday that a a prisoner at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution had died of unknown causes.
John Epting, 72, died while undergoing treatment for an undisclosed medical condition at a Lincoln hospital, according to a news release.
A grand jury will conduct an investigation into the death of Elting, who was serving a 25-to-40-year sentence for manslaughter and first degree assault convictions out of Lincoln County.
Photos: 2015 Tecumseh State Prison riot
010922-owh-new-prisons5 (copy)
010922-owh-new-prisons14.JPG (web) (copy)
20191113_new_prisonriot
20181127_new_prisonriot
010922-owh-new-prisons6
Tecumseh tour (copy)
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.