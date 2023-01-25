Tecumseh prisoner dies in Lincoln hospital

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced on Tuesday that a a prisoner at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution had died of unknown causes.

John Epting, 72, died while undergoing treatment for an undisclosed medical condition at a Lincoln hospital, according to a news release.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation into the death of Elting, who was serving a 25-to-40-year sentence for manslaughter and first degree assault convictions out of Lincoln County.

Photos: 2015 Tecumseh State Prison riot 010922-owh-new-prisons5 (copy) 010922-owh-new-prisons14.JPG (web) (copy) 20191113_new_prisonriot 20181127_new_prisonriot 010922-owh-new-prisons6 Tecumseh tour (copy)