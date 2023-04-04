A Tecumseh woman charged with felony motor vehicle homicide has asked a Johnson County judge to reduce her $250,000 bail.

Chelsy Kress, 36, is accused of causing the death of Logan Ascheman, 22, of Tecumseh on March 16. She is also charged with failure to stop and render aid as well as being in possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.

Kress must pay 10% of the bail amount, $25,000, to be released from jail. The judge has not ruled on whether the bail amount will be reduced.

Deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from Kress about 2:30 a.m. on March 17. According to an affidavit, Kress called the sheriff’s office to say that “she believed she hit someone with her vehicle.”

A deputy went to the area of First Street and the railroad tracks in Tecumseh and located Ascheman, who was dead. The deputy then went to Kress’ home and found damage to her vehicle “consistent with striking a pedestrian.”

Investigators allege that surveillance video shows Kress traveling northbound on First Street about 10 p.m. on March 16. Kress, they claim, struck Ascheman with her vehicle and left the area without stopping to render aid.

Kress then returned home and did not contact law enforcement for four and a half hours after the incident, authorities say.